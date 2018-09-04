U Turn's The Karma Theme is a captivating blend of Western electronic and regional music

U Turn, the film starring Samantha Akkineni and Aadhi Pinisetty, will be releasing soon in Tamil and Telugu and it has dropped its first single by Anirudh Ravichander.

After a successful trailer launch, the makers have come up with more reasons to look forward to this thriller.

The first single for the film "The Karma Theme", composed and sung by Ravichander, has plenty of western influences and regional cinema ingredients as well.

For starters, any EDM/trance fanatic would immediately find the track having a familar sound of their world, but for the rest of us, it's yet another experimental track from this generation's best — Anirudh Ravichander. In both the Tamil and Telugu version of the theme, he borrows a techno influences for the beats and many variations and yet makes it relatable with SuBu's lyrics like 'Sagaa…Kaalam Thooram Enge Sendralum...Sagaaa…' making us croon and repeatedly listen to the track.

Also, this latest single video apart from featuring Anirudh and his hit vocals, has Samantha showcasing a very dramatic and curious performance. The theme is directly related to the mystery that Samantha as a reporter is chasing in the movie. We also witness glimpses of the leading lady waking up from a dream, which is the song itself.

Recently, Ravichander took us on a similar trip with Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila.

As the song has already been topping charts, it looks like this mix of electronic music blended with regional roots is working well with the public, especially Telugu and Tamil audiences.

U Turn's director Pawan Kumar, who was also the man behind the original Kannada version of the same title, is said to have brought an even better version to the Tamil and Telugu audience, with a slight twist in the suspense as well.

The film is all set to release in both Telugu and Tamil on 13 September and will clash with Samantha's other release, Seema Raja alongside Siva Karthikeyan.

Listen to the Tamil version here and the Telugu version here.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 14:12 PM