U Turn trailer: Samantha spearheads this intriguing crime thriller directed by Pawan Kumar

The trailer of Tamil film U Turn, which is an official remake of the popular Kannada film, has been released and looks like director Pawan Kumar and his crew are all set to entertain Tamil audiences, after his Kannada film of the same name.

U Turn is the official remake of the 2016 hit starring Shraddha Srinath, Roger Narayan and directed by Pawan Kumar. The Tamil version has been trending ever since its announcement for being a one-of-a kind crime mystery, with Samantha as the lead.

The first trailer of the film introduces us to Samantha, a curious reporter who sets out to unravel secrets behind incidents related to a particular bridge in Chennai. The reporter is soon caught up in a series of mysterious events surrounding the case. There's ample to be curious about on seeing the trailer, and Aadhi Pinisetti and Rahul Ravindran further build our interest in U Turn.

Also seen in the trailer is Bhumika Chawla, while Samantha is lost in a sea of dramatic events. At the end of two minutes, U Turn most definitely intrigues the audience with the suspense around the plot, and Samantha pioneers this thrill with vulnerability, fear and many other mixed emotions.

With this first glimpse, it is evident that U Turn is worth waiting for. Here's a thriller that has left us with more questions than answers, and that's always a good sign. There is palpable excitement in the air, as fans wait to unravel the secrets and answers to the many questions.

Expectations are also high to see how well the remake of the Kannada hit will perform in Tamil Nadu theatres, and to see if Samantha Akkeneni will match up to Shraddha Srinath's screen presence.

The film is all set to release in Telugu and Tamil on 13 September 2018.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 16:05 PM