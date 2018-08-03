U-turn, remake of 2016 Kannada thriller, to release on 13 September, will clash with Seema Raja

U Turn, the 2016 Kannada film that is being remade in Tamil and Telegu, will be releasing on 13 September. The makers announced the date with a new poster for the film. It was simultaneously shot in both the languages.

While the first poster bore an image of the lead actress, Aadhi Pinisetty can be seen in the new poster, who is reportedly going top play a police officer in the film.

The critically and commercially acclaimed film that featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role, was one of the best films to come out of the southern film industry in that year. Following the film’s wide acclaim and fabulous box-office reception, it was announced that Samantha Akkineni will feature in its Tamil and Telugu remake.

U Turn, directed by Pawan Kumar, will also be starring Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla. This will mark Kumar's debut in both the industries together.

The soundtrack for the film has been composed by Poorna Chandra Tejaswi.

U Turn is a suspense thriller that follows the life of an intern journalist, played by Shraddha, who tries to uncover the mystery behind the deaths of motorists who break a traffic rule on a particular flyover in Bengaluru.

