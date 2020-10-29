Two Weeks To Live trailer: Maisie Williams on a revenge spree in HBO Max limited series

In Two Weeks To Live, Fleabag's Sian Clifford has gone rogue as a wilderness survivalist while Games of Thrones' Maisie Williams plays her adventurous daughter Kim.

HBO Max has acquired British dark comedy Two Weeks To Live, starring Game of Thrones alumna Maisie Williams and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, which is currently airing on Sky in the UK.

The series follows the story of a young misfit, Kim (Williams), who sets out to explore the real world after escaping the seclusion of wilderness and an over-protective mother (Clifford). However, a seemingly harmless evening turns into a series of chaotic, and potentially life-threatening events as Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way, "ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.”

Check out the trailer here

The six-episode original limited series was created by Gaby Hull, executive produced by Phil Temple, produced by Charlotte Surtees, and directed by Al Campbell.

The series was originally written to be a movie before being changed into a TV series. “There was enough story that we could spread it across multiple episodes and by keeping them to around 30 minutes, I think it makes them really strong and punchy, funny and tight,” Williams said in an interview. “There’s also an interesting cat and mouse chase that lends itself really well to an episodic structure so you can have these little cliffhangers in the middle too.”

Two Weeks To Live also stars Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee, and Thalissa Teixeira.

The show will premiere on HBO Max on 5 November.