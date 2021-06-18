The two actors, who had been looking for a place to stay after the shoot of Savdhaan India was halted during the lockdown, were arrested for stealing Rs 3.20 lakh from their roommate.

Two television stars, who have worked in popular crime shows like Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol, have been arrested on Friday, 18 June, in connection with a robbery case. The two have been identified as Surabhi Surendra Lal Srivastava (25) and Mosina Mukhtar Sheikh (19).

As per Mumbai Police, they were facing financial problems during the pandemic after the shooting of television shows were halted due to the lockdown in the state. The TV celebs, who shifted to a posh building in the Royal Palm area at Aarey Colony were living as paying guests run by their friend, as per news agency ANI.

The report further explained that the police have arrested the actresses after they allegedly stole Rs 3,28,000 from a woman’s locker who was staying as a paying guest in the same accommodation.

The woman, who was robbed of her money, has filed a complaint at the Aarey Police Station. In her complaint, she suspected that Surabhi and Mukhtar stole her savings.

Further during the investigation, the police caught the two actresses leaving the building with the cash clearly shown in their hands through CCTV footage. Later, while interrogating them, Surabhi and Mosina broke down and confessed to their crime.

From the stolen amount, the Mumbai Police have only recovered Rs 50,000 so far. Both the TV stars have been produced in court and will remain in police custody till 23 June.

Moreover, the arrest has been confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chaitanya who informed that it is in a case of theft under/section 380 of IPC registered on 29/5/2021 at Aarey police station.