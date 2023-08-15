Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World and actor, is surely rising as one of the prominent talents of the industry, and the former Miss World is on a roll with two back-to-back announcements of her upcoming film.

Manushi Chillar, also known as Miss World 2017, who made the country proud at the global level by winning the prestigious Miss World title, is on cloud nine with the news of two major, important announcements in one day. The first announcement came from her first big-budget and bilingual film, “Operation Valentine,” in which she will be seen in the role of a radar officer and in an action-packed role. The film co-starring Varun Tej will release on big screens on December 8, 2023, while the other big announcement of the day came from her other much-awaited film, “The Great Indian Family,” in which she will be seen paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film, bankrolled by prestigious production house Yash Raj Films, will arrive in cinemas on September 22, 2023.

This is indeed a big day for Manushi Chillar, as in the early days of her career, the prominent actress will be seen in two of the biggest event films, both of which come from different genres, and this also shows her demand in the Indian Entertainment Industry. Sharing her excitement on such a big day, Manushi Said, ” I’m super excited and thrilled that two of my films have been announced today. ‘Operation Valentine’ and ‘The Great Indian Family’. Two films on the very same day! Both drastically different genres. ‘Operation Valentine’ is an action – drama, it’s an air force action which is very different from ‘The Great Indian Family’ which is a family entertainer, a very light hearted, sweet story. Two roles, two shades, two announcements – only GRATITUDE.”

On the work front, Besides Operation Valentine and The Great Indian Family, Manushi will be seen in Tehran opposite John Abraham.