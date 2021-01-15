Two-part documentary on Oprah Winfrey to release on Apple TV+ as part of multi-year deal

The documentary will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Winfrey “who rose from humble roots to become a billionaire, philanthropist, actress, media executive, and agent of social change.”

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will have a biographical documentary released on Apple TV+.

The streaming platform announced Thursday a two-part documentary focusing on Winfrey’s life. The project will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Winfrey “who rose from humble roots to become a billionaire, philanthropist, actress, media executive, and agent of social change.”

Winfrey’s documentary will be headed by Oscar-winning director Kevin MacDonald and Emmy-nominated producer Lisa Erspamer, who is known for her work on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Whitney.

In 2018, Apple and Winfrey reached a multi-year deal to create original programs. Some shows released on the streaming service include The Oprah Conversation, Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club.

