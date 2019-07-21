You are here:

Two new Halloween films, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, set for release in 2020, 2021, Universal confirms at SDCC 2019

Universal says it will release two new Halloween films, including one with the ominous title Halloween Ends.

The studio said Friday that the first of the films, Halloween Kills, will be released in 2020 and the second film will come in 2021.

A teaser video includes the voice of Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film and last year’s blockbuster sequel, Halloween. The video states the saga of Curtis’ character, Laurie Strode, and villain Michael Myers “isn’t over.”

Universal says Halloween Kills will be released on 16 October, 2020, and Halloween Ends will arrive 15 October, 2021. Curtis shared the announcement on social media, captioning it "I'm just warming up."

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” Well, my friends and fans....I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends pic.twitter.com/mjkZNdYqiY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 19, 2019

Happy Halloween! Here is the official announcement from Universal and @blumhouse on the upcoming #HalloweenKills (2020) and #HalloweenEnds (2021) pic.twitter.com/fjNM8AO7Pq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2019

Last year’s film set records and earned $253.5 million worldwide.

Curtis is also serving as a producer on the films, which are being overseen by Blumhouse Productions.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 11:46:26 IST