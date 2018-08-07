Two elderly men sneak out of nursing home to attend Wacken Open Air festival in Germany

Amongst an estimated crowd of 75,000 people at this year's Wacken Open Air festival were two elderly men who reportedly snuck out of their retirement home to attend the concert. Boasting a line-up inclusive of Judas Priest, Hatebreed, Danzig, In Flames and Running Wild, the German metal festival took place from 2 August to 4 August 2018.

As per Deutsche Welle, the duo ended up at “the Metal Mecca” on 3 August and after the nursing home staff reached out to the police, they were found at 3am on the festival grounds in a "disoriented and dazed," as described by the cops.

"They were then taken to the medical tent on the festival site and were sent back by taxi at around 6:30 am," said a police spokesperson.

Initially, they were not willing to leave the festival but the men were taken back by the police — "We had to explain to them why they had to go home - but in the end, they went back voluntarily."

In a report published by The Washington Post, it is said they were made reached the concert location using public transport and by foot. However, it is still not confirmed, when they arrived and how much time they spent there.

