Twitter wakes up to a treasure trove of vintage Bollywood photos, featuring Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, Dharmendra

Writer Sam Jawed shared a Twitter thread after she stumbled on a collection of 1950s-60s Bollywood star photos and autographs from an old family album.

FP Staff February 25, 2021 10:58:47 IST
While many of us are busy scrolling through the phone gallery, searching for a flawless throwback Thursday picture, Twitter folks woke up to a minefield of old Bollywood leading to a spellbinding nostalgic tour.

Writer Sam Jawed, late Wednesday, shared a Twitter thread after she stumbled on a collection of 1960s Bollywood star photos in an old album while cleaning up her aunt's belongings. Jawed confesses that her aunt grew up in a small town in the 1950s, and as a young girl was completely enamoured by movies. Hence, she would spend her free time writing fan mail to movie stars and over time, built up quite a collection of autographed pictures and letters. (Fangirling goals!)

Her boastful collection includes autographs (remember an era before selfies) from Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, Sadhana, Asha Parekh among others. While a few pictures are in bad shape with tattered edges, one cannot overlook the little cultural mementoes such as the famous Sadhana cut, winged eyeliner make-up and bouffant hairpieces.

Hence, let's deep dive into this treasure trove.

Read her thread here

Updated Date: February 25, 2021 11:06:33 IST

