Twitter wakes up to a treasure trove of vintage Bollywood photos, featuring Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, Dharmendra
Writer Sam Jawed shared a Twitter thread after she stumbled on a collection of 1950s-60s Bollywood star photos and autographs from an old family album.
While many of us are busy scrolling through the phone gallery, searching for a flawless throwback Thursday picture, Twitter folks woke up to a minefield of old Bollywood leading to a spellbinding nostalgic tour.
Writer Sam Jawed, late Wednesday, shared a Twitter thread after she stumbled on a collection of 1960s Bollywood star photos in an old album while cleaning up her aunt's belongings. Jawed confesses that her aunt grew up in a small town in the 1950s, and as a young girl was completely enamoured by movies. Hence, she would spend her free time writing fan mail to movie stars and over time, built up quite a collection of autographed pictures and letters. (Fangirling goals!)
Her boastful collection includes autographs (remember an era before selfies) from Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, Sadhana, Asha Parekh among others. While a few pictures are in bad shape with tattered edges, one cannot overlook the little cultural mementoes such as the famous Sadhana cut, winged eyeliner make-up and bouffant hairpieces.
Hence, let's deep dive into this treasure trove.
Read her thread here
My aunt passed away many years ago. Among her belongings was an old album that she was very fond of. The album remained lost for many years, buried somewhere in a storeroom in the basement. It was found again recently during a clean-up. 1/n — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
As a young girl growing up in a small town in 1950s and 60s, she was completely enamored by movies. Much to the disapproval of her mother, she spent her free time writing fan mail to movie stars and over a time, built up quite a collection of autographed pictures and letters. 2/n
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Sadly, most of it is now in a bad shape but I managed to salvage a few that I am posting in this thread. I’m sure she would have loved to show off her collection. So, here it is... 3/n
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Shammi Kapoor 1962 4/n pic.twitter.com/PAXEMyMvfN — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Dharmendra -1962
The pic is damaged but the good looks are intact!
5/n pic.twitter.com/thUcMWmpOS
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Kamini Kaushal - 1953 This is one of the oldest pic of the lot and sadly damaged quite a bit. 6/n pic.twitter.com/nBpFssVMNW — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Biswajit
7/n pic.twitter.com/oHRjBQm3JE
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Sadhana - 1964 From a time she was really popular as seen from the list of films 8/n pic.twitter.com/QJBtT1xzk8 — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Asha Parekh - 1963
9/n pic.twitter.com/UmnXCt8EiY
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Sunil Dutt - 1962 He wrote her a long letter in Urdu which I can’t read! 10/n pic.twitter.com/JZTKduS5Xv — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Saira Banu
The letter doesn’t have a date but it is from the same time which means she must be around 18 yo in the pic
11/n pic.twitter.com/vGr7cDrN6L
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
The Irani sisters - Honey and Daisy 12/n pic.twitter.com/KVN1CaT9Tn — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Rajashree and Naaz
I don’t recognize these names but that’s what’s written on the pics.
13/n pic.twitter.com/uJxG63ZLyy
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Tabassum - 1962 She must have been really young at the time. There is a personal hand-written letter from her as well which I’m not sharing here but will be happy to share with @tabassumgovil if she wants. 14/n pic.twitter.com/6TJtOy5cp2 — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
The first one is Suraiya, I think. The second one I don’t recognize. The text in both is not legible.
15/n pic.twitter.com/vw2xE89qMW
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Rajendra Kumar - 1961 16/n pic.twitter.com/xisVt1t1NM — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
Raaj Kumar - 1961
17/n pic.twitter.com/l17hZFTlbr
— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
That’s all I could salvage. I found it to be a fascinating glimpse of the film industry as it was 60 years ago, in an era much before emails, social media and selfies. Hope you enjoy the thread as much as I did putting it together. 18/18 — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 24, 2021
