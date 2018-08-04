You are here:

Twitter unearths Beyoncé's Ivy Park articles on how they paid labourers 64 cents an hour in factories

FP Staff

Aug,04 2018 10:09:50 IST

Beyoncé’s activewear brand Ivy Park had in 2016 come under the scanner when The Sun carried an article claiming that women working at Sri Lankan factories get a mere 64 cents for more than 60 hours of hard labour a week. The Ivy Park label was launched in collaboration with the British fast fashion company Topshop. Many labourers at the time had opened up about the same but hesitated from coming forth publicly in fear of losing their jobs.

New reports in Inquirer.net claim that most factories working for the label come under MAS holdings. The company, which claims to be South Asia's "largest apparel and textile manufacturer", has 53 manufacturing facilities across 16 countries.

The activewear brand had denied allegations of exploiting their workers. A Thomson Reuters article, dated 2016, carried the company's reaction saying, "Ivy Park has a rigorous ethical trading programme. We are proud of our sustained efforts in terms of factory inspections and audits, and our teams worldwide work very closely with our suppliers and their factories to ensure compliance."

Most fans on the internet have recently come up with these articles, questioning Ivy Park's dubious dealings and Beyoncé's claims of being a feminist. Having been an icon of women empowerment across the world, her numbers like 'Diva' and 'Run the World' deal with such issues. Twitter broke out with comments and cartoons of the musician, criticising Ivy Park's alleged practices.

