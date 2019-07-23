Twitter reacts to viral photo of Teletubbies' original sun baby as an adult; fans claim they 'feel 800 years old'

The '90s kids may distinctly remember the four colourful, gibberish-speaking Teletubbies. A British pre-school children's television program, the series followed the adventures of characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po as they frolic and play in the idyllic Teletubbyland.

However, the show also featured a few other elements of interest, including a character called the Sun Baby. It was literally a sunshine with the face of a real human baby. That baby, Jess Smith, is now an adult. A photo of her, as an adult holding a baby, went viral recently. The post was analysed so much with users implying that the child in the picture with Smith was her own. Hence, the official Teletubbies' Twitter account had to jump in to set the record straight: The Sun Baby did not have a baby of her own.

The teletubbies sun baby has a baby. pic.twitter.com/z7P3vMKVCW — thatUnkoolKid👀 (@Lu_Lams_) July 20, 2019

A new king is born x pic.twitter.com/iDaFir14dY — Kieron Laity (@kieronlaity) July 22, 2019

This has made me feel 800 years old https://t.co/8KJx1Y8tiq — Greg James (@gregjames) July 22, 2019

Is it me or does she still look like the sun still 👀 — The Contractor (@last_born_23) July 22, 2019

However, the news was fake. The official Twitter account of Teletubbies clarified that the child Smith is holding is not her own. Instead, it is the child who plays the Sun Baby in the rebooted version of the series. Pacifying the Twitter users, the official account further mentioned how seeing the original with the new Sun Baby, named Berry, makes them feel old, too.

.@gregjames This is the original Sun Baby, Jess Smith, with our new Sun Baby, Berry! Seeing Jess all grown up makes us feel old too! 😲 https://t.co/zrsHzhW0YO — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 22, 2019

According to Heavy, Smith is currently studying dance education though the information appears to have come from her Twitter account which has not been updated much since 2017.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 11:04:31 IST