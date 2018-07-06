You are here:

Twitter helps Pritam source Sikkimese singer whose cover of 'Channa Mereya' impressed the music composer

FP Staff

Jul,06 2018 11:09:34 IST

Impressed by the talent of a Sikkimese street performer, Bollywood music director Pritam went an extra mile and invited Santosh Gandharva to Mumbai for a studio session. Pritam took to Twitter and appreciated the singer who played his rendition of the 2016 hit track, 'Channa Mereya' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on a sarangi.

The 'Badtameez Dil' composer also requested his followers to help him trace the young talent.

In less than two weeks, Santosh landed in Pritam’s studio from Gangtok. As per DNA, Pritam will be mentoring him to which the singer added, “It’s all too much to take in at once. To be mentored by Pritam sir is a dream. I’ve been told that I’ll be dubb-ing for a song. I’m really looking forward to it.”

According to an IANS report, Pritam had previously said "I have noticed that in India, we do not groom musicians well to take things professionally. Yes, we focus on our vocalists a lot, but there are other artists too, like instrumentalists, composers, and lyricists."

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 11:09 AM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Pritam #Sikkim #TuneIn

also see

Watch: Folk rock band Mohit Mukhi Trio performs infectious song set live for Patio Unplugged

Watch: Folk rock band Mohit Mukhi Trio performs infectious song set live for Patio Unplugged

Ali Zafar files defamation suit against Meesha Shafi over 'false' allegations of sexual harassment

Ali Zafar files defamation suit against Meesha Shafi over 'false' allegations of sexual harassment

Soorma song 'Good man di' to release on 29 June; composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy reveal it has a bhangra vibe

Soorma song 'Good man di' to release on 29 June; composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy reveal it has a bhangra vibe