Twitter helps Pritam source Sikkimese singer whose cover of 'Channa Mereya' impressed the music composer

Impressed by the talent of a Sikkimese street performer, Bollywood music director Pritam went an extra mile and invited Santosh Gandharva to Mumbai for a studio session. Pritam took to Twitter and appreciated the singer who played his rendition of the 2016 hit track, 'Channa Mereya' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on a sarangi.

Came across this video of a local Sikkimese street singer performing on #ChannaMereya, made my day.

It amazes me how a song touches people at different levels. That’s the biggest high of our work, keeps me going. https://t.co/GbdQ8DNTp0 — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) June 19, 2018

The 'Badtameez Dil' composer also requested his followers to help him trace the young talent.

Everyone out there, help me find this guy! https://t.co/RRtuuvmthu — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) June 19, 2018

In less than two weeks, Santosh landed in Pritam’s studio from Gangtok. As per DNA, Pritam will be mentoring him to which the singer added, “It’s all too much to take in at once. To be mentored by Pritam sir is a dream. I’ve been told that I’ll be dubb-ing for a song. I’m really looking forward to it.”

And here he is!! Santosh from Sikkim singing #ChannaMereya touched my heart. And with the help of my Twitter family & some lovely samaritans from Sikkim, I found him. He was at my studio. Enjoyed Mumbai monsoon & some music! Music does connect people, crossing all boundaries. 😇 pic.twitter.com/PIyoWBaMmu — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) July 5, 2018

According to an IANS report, Pritam had previously said "I have noticed that in India, we do not groom musicians well to take things professionally. Yes, we focus on our vocalists a lot, but there are other artists too, like instrumentalists, composers, and lyricists."

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 11:09 AM