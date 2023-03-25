Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 22, 2023 and since then, fans simply can’t stop adoring Deepika in it.

With this release, the entire hype around Deepika’s hottest ever avatar has set the internet on fire once again. No one can do the role with the kind of international finesse, passion and style as she did. DP could easily pull off to be India’s own Bond girl and she looks the best she ever has on-screen. Here’s what fans have to say:

Presenting #DeepikaPadukone as the sassy Rubina Mohsin in Pathaan. Loved her, loved her chemistry with SRK. Loved the film!!#PathanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/SAbiROnTim — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) March 22, 2023

Sorry Mohini but Rubai’s walk>>> pic.twitter.com/4y3fBNpbOy — A T (@naughtyrobot725) March 22, 2023

I’m watching Pathan again, because I want to meditate on the beauty of Deepika Padukone!#DeepikaPadukone #ديبيكا_بادكون pic.twitter.com/0ZJNrShyOE — Larrin (@Veresd3) March 22, 2023

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter‘ along side Hrithik Roshan and Project K starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan next while Pathaan continues to make waves.

