Twitter explodes with fans praising Deepika Padukone's beauty and performance in Pathaan as film releases on OTT

FP Staff March 25, 2023 16:32:43 IST

FP Staff March 25, 2023 16:32:43 IST
Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 22, 2023 and since then, fans simply can’t stop adoring Deepika in it.

With this release, the entire hype around Deepika’s hottest ever avatar has set the internet on fire once again. No one can do the role with the kind of international finesse, passion and style as she did. DP could easily pull off to be India’s own Bond girl and she looks the best she ever has on-screen. Here’s what fans have to say:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter‘ along side Hrithik Roshan and Project K starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan next while Pathaan continues to make waves.

Updated Date: March 25, 2023 16:32:43 IST