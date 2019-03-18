You are here:

Twitter criticises selection of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif for promotion of Urdu: Direct assault to the language

FP Staff

Mar 18, 2019 11:40:38 IST

The central government, in an attempt to compete against private players like Rekhta, will rope in Bollywood actors for the promotion of Urdu language. A-lister Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan are being considered to be the choice of Ministry of Human Resource Development's autonomous body National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) to endorse the language.

NCPUL has previously published books in Urdu, organised conferences at both national and international level, and also offers academic courses in Arabic and Urdu in order to promote the language.

(From L to R) Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Image from Facebook

Reportedly, the government body has received a budget of Rs 332.76 crore from the ruling government for 2014-19. The sum is about double of what it received during the previous UPA-II government, which was Rs 176.48 crore.

Aquil Ahmed, director of NCPUL spoke to The Print and said, “We are going to approach Bollywood actors, prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and make them say a few lines in Urdu, we will then use these videos in our events.”

But it looks like this idea did not sit well with the Twitterati, who criticised and trolled the Narendra Modi government for their decision to rope in actors, Katrina and Salman in particular, for the promotion of the language.

One user said, “Before asking Katrina to promote Urdu please make sure she can speak Hindi properly.”

 

However, some reacted positively towards SRK being the choice.

