Twitter criticises selection of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif for promotion of Urdu: Direct assault to the language

The central government, in an attempt to compete against private players like Rekhta, will rope in Bollywood actors for the promotion of Urdu language. A-lister Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan are being considered to be the choice of Ministry of Human Resource Development's autonomous body National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) to endorse the language.

NCPUL has previously published books in Urdu, organised conferences at both national and international level, and also offers academic courses in Arabic and Urdu in order to promote the language.

Reportedly, the government body has received a budget of Rs 332.76 crore from the ruling government for 2014-19. The sum is about double of what it received during the previous UPA-II government, which was Rs 176.48 crore.

Aquil Ahmed, director of NCPUL spoke to The Print and said, “We are going to approach Bollywood actors, prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and make them say a few lines in Urdu, we will then use these videos in our events.”

But it looks like this idea did not sit well with the Twitterati, who criticised and trolled the Narendra Modi government for their decision to rope in actors, Katrina and Salman in particular, for the promotion of the language.

One user said, “Before asking Katrina to promote Urdu please make sure she can speak Hindi properly.”

Sallu and Katrina??? Well....looks like this move is to ensure urdu dies an accidental death. — Mohammad Meraj (@Anti_31Percent) March 17, 2019

Before asking katrina to promote urdu please make sure she can speak hindi properly — Dr. zaffar iqbal (@zaffarmedico) March 17, 2019

👎 Is it some kind of a joke !!! I mean Katrina and Salman ??? Seriously ? Is it some kind of a negative promotion plan ?? https://t.co/FTdf7eB95u — Sarfaraz Malek (@sarfaraz_malek) March 17, 2019

Modi govt should really watch some of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s work before choosing them. Salman’s father would however be a very good choice along with Javed Akhtar and Amitabh Bhattacharya. https://t.co/kT029Qmg27 — Mohit Raj (@_MohitRaj) March 17, 2019

However, some reacted positively towards SRK being the choice.

Muslim names = Urdu? 😂😂Salman and Katrina as Urdu ambassadors is direct assault on Urdu. Have you heard them? Shahrukh toh phir bhi bol letaa hai. https://t.co/eIGoyeVKjt — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) March 17, 2019

None of them can properly pronounce Urdu words SRK might be better than the other two. — Touché (@_Touch_e) March 17, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 11:40:38 IST