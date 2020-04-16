Twitter account of Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel suspended over tweet on stone-pelting incident in Moradabad

Micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday suspended Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel's account over a controversial tweet regarding the stone-pelting incident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

In the tweet, Chandel wrote of shooting people dead while referring to the incident wherein a medical team screening coronavirus suspects in Moradabad was attacked by some people.

According to India Today, the tweet said, "A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullahs + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead...f****k the history they may call us nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image (sic)"

Chandel used the term "Nazi" in her tweet which was found to be objectionable by many of the users on the medium.

Twitter suspended Chandel's account as she was found violating its set of rules.

According to the policy of the micro-blogging site, tweets that propagate or incite violence, hatred, terrorism, abuse or harassment are subjected to be reported following which Twitter account of the user gets suspended.

Her tweet was flagged by filmmaker Reema Kagti and actress Kubbra Sait. Kagti urged the police to take action against Chandel for inciting violence and hatred.

Here is Kagti's tweet

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT@AUThackerayhttps://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Here is Sait's tweet

I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

But @MumbaiPolice@CMOMaharashtra@OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://t.co/WywccuZvKR — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

After the account was suspended, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali thanked the micro-blogging site, writing that Chandel's tweet targeted one community.

Here is Ali's tweet

Thank you @Twitter@TwitterIndia@jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. 🙏🙏🙏 . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Four persons were injured as a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation and hurled stones at their ambulance in the Nawabpura area in Moradabad on Wednesday.

Police arrested 17 people including seven women allegedly involved in the incident, a Home department official said.

Officials said a doctor and three paramedics were hurt and an ambulance and a police vehicle damaged in the stone-pelting.

Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said the mob suddenly appeared as the ambulance was driving away with a man who had tested positive for coronavirus and started pelting stones.

They tried to stop the medical team from taking him away, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 15:00:49 IST