Actor-producer Twinkle Khanna's short Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad is set to be adapted for the big screen by Applause Entertainment, the production banner announced on Tuesday.

Published in 2016, "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad" is a collection of four stories on feminism, written by Twinkle Khanna. Salaam Noni Appa, which was loosely based on the relationship between Khanna's grandmother and her sister, is about finding love in old age.

In a press release, Applause said the story is a "winning comic romance that breaks stereotypes" and it will be directed by noted ad filmmaker Sonal Dabral, who makes his debut with the film. Khanna said it is surreal to see her story and her book being turned into a movie to reach a wider audience.

"Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book, loosely based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister, was first adapted into a lovely play.

"It's a surreal moment to join hands with Applause and Ellipsis and see it turning into a movie, continuing to reach wider audiences, and leaping across multiple mediums, Khanna said in a statement. Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said they are thrilled to adapt a delightful story like Salaam Noni Appa.

The story defies convention, with Twinkle's irrepressible wit, and her distinctive gaze on love, life and relationships. Having Sonal make his feature debut with us, along with our partners at Ellipsis, makes this an immensely special film for us, Nair said.

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment said the upcoming film marks the third partnership with Applause Entertainment and their first with Mrs Funnybones Movies.

They said the film has an enthralling story, which will leave the viewers with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

Dabral said he is happy to be part of the film, which is a progressive sensitive story full of wit and observational humour, a hallmark of Khanna.

"I couldn't have asked for a better debut as a feature film director. I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life in a way that will not only inspire but be loved by all," Dabral said. The details regarding the star cast, title and shoot schedule will be unveiled by the makers at a later date.

