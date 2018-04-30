You are here:

Twinkle Khanna on being trolled for auctioning Rustom uniform: 'Will not retaliate with violent threats but legal action'

IANS

Apr,30 2018 08:25:04 IST

Mumbai: Producer-author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna believes in taking legal action instead of retaliating with "violent threat" online.

"As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia. I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action," Twinkle replied to a troll on Sunday.

Twinkle Khanna. Image from Twitter/@Indilens

Twinkle commented on Twitter after being trolled for auctioning National-Award winning actor Akshay Kumar's naval uniform from the film Rustom. The period thriller is based on the real life incident of Naval officer KM Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja.

The troll said: "You touch our honour and we will give you a bloody nose."

The proceedings of the bid will support the cause of animal welfare and rescue.

