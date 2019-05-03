You are here:

Twilight to get film-concert tour with live performances of original score performed by full orchestra

The first installment of the Twilight saga, which released in 2008, is getting a film-concert tour.

The film, which featured Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in the lead, was based on the first book in the beloved series of YA vampire novels by Stephenie Meyer.

According to Variety, Lionsgate announced Thursday that Twilight will screen internationally while being accompanied by live performances of Carter Burwell's original score as performed by a full orchestra.

The tour will begin in Brazil this August and is followed by stops in Australia and the U K.

Twilight is a modern-day love story set in the town of Forks, Washington about new transfer student Bella Swan, who meets the mysterious Edward Cullen. When she discovers that Edward is a vampire, a forbidden secret, their lives turn upside down in a fight to preserve their love.

Apart from Twilight, Lionsgate properties The Hunger Games and La La Land are also set for live-to-film performances.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 17:23:19 IST

