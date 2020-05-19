Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, girlfriend Natalie Adepoju found dead in their Las Vegas condo, confirms medical examiner

American actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, known for appearing in Twilight, has died. He was 30.

According to Fox News, the Clark County medical examiner's office in Las Vegas confirmed on Monday that Boyce and Natalie Adepoju, his girlfriend, were both pronounced dead on 13 May.

No causes of death were given, as both cases are still pending.

A source told E! News the pair was found by Boyce's cousin in their Las Vegas condo after he noticed they hadn't left for Los Angeles as they were planning to do. The source told the outlet, "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them."

The source explained that Boyce was living in Las Vegas to help his mother and "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter," who, per the outlet, is 10 years old. Boyce was "really focused and handling a lot of business," said the insider.

Boyce played Tyler in 2008's Twilight and Cowboy in 2018's Apocalypse.

