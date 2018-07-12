Twenty One Pilots releases two new songs Jumpsuit, Nico and the Niners

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots have unveiled two new tracks - 'Jumpsuit' and 'Nico and the Niners'. Later this year, they will release Trench — their first album in three years.

The band announced the release of songs on Twitter:

The band, according to CBS News, the band broke its year-long social media hiatus on 9 July by posting a video on Twitter of a half-open eye, followed by another video on 10 July of one that was slightly more open.

The songs, according to Rolling Stone, are polar opposites in nature, while one is proggy alt-rock, the other belongs to the psychedelic reggae-rap genre. The official music video of 'Jumpsuit' has been directed by longtime collaborator Andrew Donoho. Both tracks will appear on Trench, which follows the duo's 2015 project Blurryface, which produced the successful singles 'Stressed Out' and 'Ride'. The new album will arrive on 5 October via Fueled By Ramen, read a statement.

Twenty One Pilots, which consists of lead vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, will celebrate Trench with 'The Bandito Tour'. The world tour will begin on 16 October at Nashville.

The tour will traverse the US through the fall followed by dates in Australia, Europe and the UK.

