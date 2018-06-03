TV actress Sangeetha, known for her role in Tamil show Vani Rani, accused of prostitution

If recent reports are to go by, Tamil TV actress Sangeetha has been accused of being involved in prostitution.

The actress was reportedly found involved in prostitution, at a private resort at Panayur in Chennai, as per a report by The Times of India.

During the course of the primary investigation, it was also revealed that many other young actresses were a part of this nexus at the same resort. The police reportedly rescued three young actresses who were part of the racket.

The police got a tip-off about the prostitution racket in the resort and they raided the place to find Sangeetha at the centre of the whole network. Another accused named Suresh has also been arrested, adds the TOI report.

Sangeetha is a known face in the Tamil TV industry; she is popular for her stint in the show Vani Rani that also stars Radhika Sarathkumar. She has also been part of other television shows like Chellamey and Aval.

Not only TV, Sangeetha has acted in a few films too namely Karuppu Roja and Tamilsevanum Thaniyar Anjalum.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 10:44 AM