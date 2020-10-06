TV actor Niti Taylor reveals she married Parikshit Bawa in August, shares pictures on Instagram
Niti Taylor married her fiance Parikshit, an army officer, following a courtship of two years.
Television actress Niti Taylor, who got married to Parikshit Bawa on 13 August, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her wedding rituals. The ceremony was attended by parents of the couple and close family members.
While Niti wore a soft pink embroidered lehenga for her wedding, Parikshit sported a sherwani with a pink turban. The couple took their wedding vows in a gurudwara at Gurgaon.
Check out the pictures here
View this post on Instagram
My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding 😉 I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" ❤️ Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021 😁 Looking beautiful in - @payalkeyalofficial Jewellery- @purabpaschim 📸- @thebigdaystory #partitayles
View this post on Instagram
When in doubt Twirl it out💕 Live life in full Bloom🌸 @praanavsrathod this post is dedicated to you to tell you, you make me look beautiful always. And your very special in my life❤️ Outfit- @payalkeyalofficial Jewellery- @purabpaschim Please tell your people you love them, life is so fragile. #spreadlove A post shared by Nititay (@nititaylor) on
“A Girls Best Friend” surely does make her look beautiful💕 Jewellery- @purabpaschim Outfit- @payalkeyalofficial
According to The Times of India, Niti got married to Parikshit, an army officer, following a courtship of two years. The couple got engaged on the same date last year.
Niti revealed that the couple was planning to tie the knot at the end of October. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to advance their wedding.
"It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves,” Niti added.
Niti is best-known for her roles in television serials including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui.
