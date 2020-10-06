TV actor Niti Taylor reveals she married Parikshit Bawa in August, shares pictures on Instagram

Niti Taylor married her fiance Parikshit, an army officer, following a courtship of two years.

Television actress Niti Taylor, who got married to Parikshit Bawa on 13 August, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her wedding rituals. The ceremony was attended by parents of the couple and close family members.

While Niti wore a soft pink embroidered lehenga for her wedding, Parikshit sported a sherwani with a pink turban. The couple took their wedding vows in a gurudwara at Gurgaon.

Check out the pictures here

View this post on Instagram

“A Girls Best Friend” surely does make her look beautiful💕 Jewellery- @purabpaschim Outfit- @payalkeyalofficial

A post shared by Nititay (@nititaylor) on Aug 16, 2020 at 12:27am PDT

According to The Times of India, Niti got married to Parikshit, an army officer, following a courtship of two years. The couple got engaged on the same date last year.

Niti revealed that the couple was planning to tie the knot at the end of October. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to advance their wedding.

"It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves,” Niti added.

Niti is best-known for her roles in television serials including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui.