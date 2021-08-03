Actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat, who has worked in TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Jodha Akbar, had to get his leg amputated last week. He operated on at Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai.

"I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee," the actor told Times of India.

Rajawat has had diabetes for almost a decade now. He said that his stressful lifestyle as an actor and the erratic work hours did not allow him to focus on his health. Rajawat explained that financial stress during the pandemic was another factor that contributed in worsening his condition.

However, he had received some aid from Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA). Rajawat told TOI that he will get a prosthetic leg funded by healer and yoga guru Shambhu Saran Jha.

Besides starring in TV dramas like CID and Crime Patrol, Rajawat has also worked in Mangesh Hadawale’s Malaal and Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos.