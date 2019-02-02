Tusshar Kapoor on becoming an uncle: Laksshya will have a partner in crime now

Almost three years after Tusshar Kapoor opted for surrogacy to become Bollywood's first single father, sister Ekta also welcomed a baby boy into the Kapoor khandaan.

Tusshar is seemingly elated about the newest addition and tells DNA that his son Laksshya's presence may have been instrumental in evoking maternal feelings within Ekta. “Ekta told me around a year ago about her desire to become a mother. We, as a family, knew about this. Our parents have always been supportive about everything — right from our careers to our personal choices. They are extremely Indian at heart but liberal, as well. Mom, dad, Laksshya and me — we all are happy," the actor states.



View this post on Instagram Baby n boo(boooaaaa) A post shared by Ek❤️ (@ektaravikapoor) on Jan 22, 2019 at 7:33pm PST

Tusshar also adds that since he had already undergone the experience of surrogacy with Laksshya, it was easier for him to aid Ekta through the journey of motherhood.

The actor even states that Laksshya is well aware of the new member in the family and is very excited about Ravie's addition. Tusshar believes that once Ravie turns one, the two brothers will be like 'buddies' and partners in crime.

Tusshar, who has recently become an uncle with Ravie's introduction into the family confesses that has not yet been able to spend quality time with his nephew owing to his busy shooting schedule. "But I’m going to do something special soon," ends the actor.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 15:17:14 IST