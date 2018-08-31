Tuski movie review: Brutally honest, fascinating film that explores realities of class divide

2.5/5









Director Aniket Chattopadhyay’s Tuski is the sort of film that no one likes to watch these days. I was the only person in an entire auditorium watching the film.

The fact is, we like to believe in the idea of a shining India these days. With the rise of the middle class, and the unexpected penetration of the mobile phone, no one wants to watch a film whose very premise is defined by the fact that it lays bare a number of uncomfortable, nasty, dirty truths before our unaccustomed eyes. As a result, it hurts, it shocks – and your first reaction is to run away as far as possible from those truths. But if you can show the courage to stay back and give the film a chance, you will soon learn that despite its low production value, Tuski is a fascinating film that – one, gives us an important message, and two, has its heart in the right place.

When the daughter of a poor maid living in a slum is mistreated and looked down upon by her mother’s employer, the mother vows to admit her little girl in the same posh and prestigious school where her employer’s daughter studies. It is easier said than done, though – because although the poor little slum-dog has a very sharp mind, the powers to be won’t let her mingle and study with so-called ‘upper class’ children. The adamant mother, however, is not one to let things go so easily, and through her resilience, and through the remarkable assistance of a myriad of characters living in the slum, she finally manages to fulfil her dream.

What works the best in Tuski is the brutally honest writing that works as a mirror, reflecting back everything we are – good or bad.

It tells us that even today, more than seventy years after achieving independence, a large section of people in our society still treat their domestic helps and their family like dirt, giving them leftover food to eat, denying them basic rights like that of using the toilet in the house and generally looking down on them. That the class divide can be based not just on caste, creed or race, and that dignity of labour is something that we seldom recognise – are some of the things that the film makes us ponder on.

The slum and its dwellers are shown in remarkably great detail, and in a manner that is as honest as it is in your face. So, even the most senior woman in the slum is shown swearing, cussing and talking in unprintable parlance in her day to day life. In one of the most beautifully written and even more beautifully executed scenes of the film, a bunch of garrulous women are making the most of the limited quantity of municipality water the slum gets every day, even as they shout and throw expletives at each other, but as soon as a little girl passes by, the faces of all the women – without exception – change in an instant to soft, compassionate and smiling ones.

The metamorphosis of the women is so beautifully captured, that I missed sharing it with others in the theatre. As you find yourself in the middle of this scene, you immediately identify with these people – your realise they are as human as you are.

In another exquisitely crafted scene in the film, a poor out-of-luck and regularly mistreated autorickshaw driver is so keen on tasting a packet of biriyani, that he completely ignores the fact that the food has been procured for his eight-year-old daughter. We are used to seeing parents making unthinkable sacrifices for their children, and here we see just the opposite – and not for lack of fatherly love, one might add. It’s just that the desire of the man for a better life was so strong that it completely overpowered him and made him forget his parental duties for an instant.

I have not seen a stronger, more radically honest commentary on the notion of poverty in cinema since the days of Gautam Ghosh’s Paar or Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades.

The film is also full of strong performances, although there are a few actors – Kanchana Moitra being the foremost among them – who overact throughout the film. But Rajesh Sharma, as Tuski’s father, and Kharaj Mukhopadhyay as a Christian saxophone player living in the slum are a treat to sit and watch. The script is strong and yet rib-tickling funny, its wit and sarcasm slowly growing on us as we go along with it. The dialogues are beautifully written too. Consider the scene, for instance, in which a Muslim slum-dweller goes out of his way to help raise money for young Tushki’s school fees, and when his own pregnant wife protests, he explains to her that if Tushki went to a good school, it would pave the way for their own yet-to-be-born child to go to a good school too. It’s a quickly delivered line, and it’s easy to miss, but it is such a powerful moment in the film, that it is bound to make you sit up and take notice.

However, the film does suffer from all the usual issues of low production value. The editing, camera, sound design and dubbing etc. need significant improvements. The film is a classic example of how one cannot make a good film merely by writing a good script, you need to elevate that script to the level it deserves by making it a technically sound project. There are parts of the writing too, especially in the climax, which involves the hunt of an escaped terrorist, which could have been written better – the current version coming across as merely a marketing gimmick to make the movie stick.

But overall, I liked Tushki for telling a bold story, and for the manner in which it tells it.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 18:03 PM