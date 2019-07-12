Tupac's private apology letter to Madonna goes under the hammer; bidding starts at $100000

After a long drawn legal battle, a handwritten letter which rapper Tupac Shakur sent to Madonna during his prison sentence will soon be auctioned. The love letter, which was written by Tupac during his 1995 prison sentence, will go up for auction later this month. The three-page note showcases an apologetic side to him.

Madonna and Tupac dated briefly prior to his death in 1996.

"I must apologise to you," Tupac wrote to Madonna. "Because like you said, I haven't been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being. Not because I am evil or because you weren't worthy but at the risk of sounding over dramatic, the effects of racism make it difficult for a young black man to properly show affection for an older white woman."

The rapper further went on to share his fears of death and also warned Madonna to be safe. "Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honourable as they seem," he wrote. "There are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm! Let my five bullets be proof of that!"

The letter is part of a block of personal items from Madonna being auctioned by Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The company obtained the items from Darlene Lutz, a former friend and consultant to the singer.

The letter was originally put out to auction in 2017 by the online bidding site Gotta Have It! Collectibles. In July 2017, bidding on the letter had reached $100,000, but Madonna had filed an emergency court order over the auction and won a temporary block on the sale. However, in April 2018, the court ruled in favour of the auction house, claiming that Madonna should have known Lutz was in possession of things like the letter and yet didn’t make any attempt to stop the auction before it had begun.

Tupac was killed one year after being released from prison, in a drive-by shooting in September 1996.

The auction will begin on 17 July, with a starting bid at $100,000. Madonna's latest album, Madame X, was released last month.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 18:41:59 IST