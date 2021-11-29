The poster features an astronaut walking on what looks like the red crust of Mars, with his back facing the sun.

Tumbbad director Anand Gandhi, who is well known for making films on offbeat topics, has announced his next venture titled The Future of Living - Terra, a one-minute reel format short film.

Taking to his social media to announce his brainchild, the filmmaker revealed the mighty poster of the film, featuring an astronaut walking on red soil.

In the caption, he wrote, "From Mars to Earth. From barren lands to regenerative cities. The future of human civilisation is #IntheMaking. Tune into Instagram's Cinema Reels Film (a 1 Minute short) - Terra directed by me. Coming Soon on Voot Instagram and Voot."

The poster features an astronaut walking on what looks like the red crust of Mars, with his back facing the sun. Soon after, admiration started pouring in for Anand with fans and audience expressing their excitement. The film spins the concept of reels and aims to tell a compelling story in the shortest possible time frame.