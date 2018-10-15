You are here:

Tumbbad box office collection: Soham Shah's horror fantasy film collects Rs 3.25 crore on opening weekend

FP Staff

Oct,15 2018 17:56:53 IST

Soham Shah's historical horror fantasy Tumbbad hit cinemas on 12 October. The film, which earned Rs 65 lakhs on its opening day has seen a slight rise in earnings with Rs 1.15 crores and Rs 1.45 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. However, its total collection still remains low.

A still from Tumbbad. YouTube

Indian Express writes that the audience have reacted positively to the film and word of mouth publicity has also helped its numbers.

Tumbbad is written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Anil Barve and Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi. Set in colonial India of the '20s, the film is a mix of horror, fantasy and folklore. It was the first Indian film to open the prestigious Venice Film Festival's Critics' Week on 9 August.

"Although Tumbbad is not a big film in conventional terms, in the sense that it features no superstars and is not flashy, it has certainly been mounted on a lavish scale," wrote Anna Vetticad for Firstpost.

 

 

 

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 17:56 PM

