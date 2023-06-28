Tum Kya Mile song out: Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh was nervous; Alia Bhatt shot just after delivery

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Amzi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Recently, the teaser was released and it left netizens mighty impressed. Today, the first song titled Tum Kya Mile is out. And ahead of it, Karan has a special note. A while ago, he shared a still from the song and revealed how he wanted a love song that could pay homage to his guru Yash Chopra. The film will hit theatres on July 28.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while the music has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romancing amidst the snow-capped mountains, and the beautiful location, the colorful sarees, and the dance moves- all of it make Tum Kya Mile an entertaining and memorable love ballad.

This is the filmmaker’s 25th year in films. It has been a long journey at the movies, with Koffee With Karan in between, and bidding adieu to the letter K, at least on celluloid. Talking of the teaser of his latest film, it shows stunning shots of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dancing in extravagant costumes amid exuberant landscapes with all their energy and excitement. And of course, it’s followed by emotions, drama, and tears. The film also stars veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. All three add warmth and intensity to the narrative. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Johar said this is a family love story. This could be a more buoyant version of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, with the electric Singh and enigmatic Bhatt at its heart.

By uniting Dharmendra with Shabana Azmi and Azmi with Jaya Bachchan for the first time, the filmmaker has struck nothing less than a masterstroke. The posters are all vibrant and vivacious, and the leading man’s boisterousness takes half of the care. Karan Johar shares interesting details about Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In his long post, KJo also revealed that Tum Kya Mile was Alia’s first shoot after she delivered her baby girl Raha. He wrote that he felt bad for making her wear chiffon sarees and shoot amid the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. He also shared that Ranveer was nervous while shooting since it was his “first lip sync mountain love song.” Karan’s post read, “In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours…. I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me…Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true.”

He further added, “My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan.”

After he shared the post, fans were seen reacting to it, expressing their excitement. A fan wrote, “Grew up watching those movies in 90s followed by hunting for similar chiffon sarees in Dubai stores. Total nostalgia.” Another fan wrote, “How sweet to pay this tribute to the greatest film maker of all time, Yash Chopra. Can’t wait to see it!” Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

