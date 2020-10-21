Tulu actor Surendra Bantwal found dead in his apartment in Karnataka town

About two-and-half-years ago, Surendra Bantwal was arrested after a video clip showing him holding a sword and threatening a BJP activists including a Bajrang Dal worker Bhuvith Shetty, had gone viral.

History-sheeter Surendra Bantwal, who had acted in a few Tulu movies, was stabbed to death in his apartment at Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, some unknown assailants attacked him. The reason behind the killing is not known. Police have registered a case of murder. Bantwal was into money lending business also, police sources said, reports Press Trust of India.

Surendra's body was discovered by his friends after their calls went unanswered.

"We are finding out who was with him last night and we will begin our investigation from there. He was killed with a sharp object," the police told The News Minute.

About two-and-half-years ago, Bantwal was arrested after a video clip showing him holding a sword and threatening a BJP activists including a Bajrang Dal worker Bhuvith Shetty, had gone viral. Two other BJP workers Ganesh and Pushparaj had sustained injuries. Surendra had been arrested in this connection, but was released on bail recently.

He had affiliations with right-wing organisations but due to personal differences with some members, he had joined the Congress.

He had acted in the hit Tulu film Chali Polilu and a Kannada film Savarna Deergha Sanghi.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)