Tughlaq Durbar: Aditi Rao Hydari joins Vijay Sethupati's film, says she is 'super nervous, thrilled'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is set to star opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar.

The announcement was made by Seven Screen Studio, the production company behind the project, on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

"We would like to welcome the gorgeous @aditiraohydari on-board for our next flick #TughlaqDurbar !! @Viacom18Studios @VijaySethuOffl @DDeenadayaln @LalitSevenScr @govindvasantha @iamarunviswa @LokeshJey @proyuvraaj" read the company's post. Aditi retweeted the makers' announcement and said that she was "super nervous and thrilled" to be a part of the film.

The film, directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, will also feature actor R Parthiban.

Seven Screen Studio is producing the film in collaboration with Viacom 18 Studios.

Govind Vasantha will be serving as the music composer on the film and Balaji Tharaneetharan will be penning the dialogues.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 14:43:07 IST