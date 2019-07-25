Tuca & Bertie not renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Designated Survivor gets cancelled again

Los Angeles: Netflix has decided to cancel Keifer Sutherland-starrer series Designated Survivor after just three seasons.

The streaming giant originally picked up the show after it was cancelled by ABC after two seasons. Its third season premiered in June.

The political thriller features Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, a low-level Cabinet member who is suddenly catapulted to the position of President of the United States without preparation after a devastating terrorist attack strikes during the State of the Union, killing all those ahead of him in the presidential succession line.

In a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said that despite the cancellation, the show will continue to stream on its platform.

"We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come. We're especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman.

"We're also grateful to showrunner/executive producer Neal Bear for his guiding vision and steady hand, creator/executive producer David Guggenheim and EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah along with the cast and crew who crafted a compelling and satisfying final season," the streamer said.

The show's cast also includes Kal Penn, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Maggie Q, Italia Ricci, Anthony Edwards, Julie White, Elena Tovar and Ben Watson.

Netflix also announced that it is not renewing adult animated comedy series Tuca & Bertie, which features the voices of actors Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong.

Developed by Lisa Hanawalt of BoJack Horseman fame, the show follows the friendship between two 30-year-old bird-women who live in the same apartment building, — Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan, and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird. Hanawalt even shared her sentiments on the show on social media.

Check out Lisa Hanawalt's post

Netflix is not ordering a second season of Tuca & Bertie. — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

"Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca and Bertie. We're grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world.

"While Tuca and Bertie won't have a second season, we're proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come," Netflix said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 16:06:50 IST