Tuca & Bertie trailer: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong play best friends in Netflix's animated series

FP Staff

Apr 19, 2019 15:53:38 IST

The trailer of Netflix's adult animated series Tuca & Bertie is here. Created by Lisa Hanawalt and the makers behind Bojack Horsemanthe show follows two bird best friends with human-like qualities, voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong.

While Tuca, a toucan, is free-spirited, loud, confident and spontaneous, Bertie, a songbird, seems to be her complete opposite. The two share an apartment and the series will show how they deal with the problems that come with being a 30-something, whether its romantic or work-related, in a big city — "just two ride-or-fly BFFs winging it together", according to the official synopsis.

Steven Yeun's voice will feature as Bertie's boyfriend Steven, who lives with them, in the 10-episode series. Nicole Byer, John Early, Reggie Watts, Richard E Grant,  Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler and Tessa Thompson are also part of the voice cast.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show is one of the first animated comedy series by a female showrunner that is made for women. At the first look of the show, Hanawalt had said that she wanted "women in the real world to relate it, even though they aren't bird people."

Netflix will premiere Touca & Bertie on 3 May.

Watch the trailer here.

