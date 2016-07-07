'Tu Hai' from 'Mohenjo Daro': Try not to laugh at this 'wooing' song between Hrithik-Pooja Hegde

After its trailer, that was cooed over and reviled in equal measure, a new song from Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro has made its way to YouTube.

'Tu Hai' features vocals by AR Rahman and shows the developing romance between Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde's characters — Sarman and Chaani.

If you were curious about how people from the Indus Valley Civilisation wooed each other, then 'Tu Hai' will put all your queries to rest. Or trigger off a whole new bunch of doubts.

We begin with Hrithik Roshan (Sarnam) making his way to a ceremonial hall where some ritual is about to take place. Chaani (Pooja Hegde) clearly has a starring role in the proceedings, as why else would he make the effort to sneak in.

He figures out that the background dancers in the ritual are dressed a certain way — red paint around the eyes, a dab or two on the cheeks, horned turbans, and promptly disguises himself and makes his way inside.

There, who does he see but Chaani — dressed in pristine white drapery of some kind, with an elaborate flowered headdress — and lets her know he's in the building. Because, a horn on his head has quite transformed Hrithik's looks you see.

Then, the two do what all lovers in love must do — dance in choreographed fashion.

All this while, the people around them smile benevolently. They're in some sort of daze, brought about by the sight of so much beauty twirling about before them. Or it could be that sparkling blue swimming pool that has mysteriously made its way into this ancient time and place. But maybe we're being cynical.

Then, there's some more dancing before Chaani's headdress is taken off and she steps into the pool with a mud doll.

And then she and Sarman make eyes at each other before the video ends.

Soulful song, soulless choreography, laughable overall. Watch 'Tu Hai' from Mohenjo Daro here:

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 11:45:37 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.