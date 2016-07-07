You are here:

'Tu Hai' from 'Mohenjo Daro': Try not to laugh at this 'wooing' song between Hrithik-Pooja Hegde

FP Staff

Jul 07, 2016 12:38:20 IST

After its trailer, that was cooed over and reviled in equal measure, a new song from Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro has made its way to YouTube.

Sarman (Hrithik) makes his way into the ritual hall. Don't miss the horn on his head. Screengrab from YouTube

'Tu Hai' features vocals by AR Rahman and shows the developing romance between Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde's characters — Sarman and Chaani.

Chaani stuns him with 440 volts of pure beauty power

If you were curious about how people from the Indus Valley Civilisation wooed each other, then 'Tu Hai' will put all your queries to rest. Or trigger off a whole new bunch of doubts.

Sarman is all like, 'whoa, she's so pretty. This horn on my head suddenly seems so worthwhile.'

We begin with Hrithik Roshan (Sarnam) making his way to a ceremonial hall where some ritual is about to take place. Chaani (Pooja Hegde) clearly has a starring role in the proceedings, as why else would he make the effort to sneak in.

And then they do some nifty choreographed steps together. Because that's the way the Indus Valley Civilisation rolled.

He figures out that the background dancers in the ritual are dressed a certain way — red paint around the eyes, a dab or two on the cheeks, horned turbans, and promptly disguises himself and makes his way inside.

And everyone who sees this wonderful display of dancing is like 'whoa, that's awesome', even Kabir Bedi — the arch villain who wears horns to rival Hrithik's, on his head

There, who does he see but Chaani — dressed in pristine white drapery of some kind, with an elaborate flowered headdress — and lets her know he's in the building. Because, a horn on his head has quite transformed Hrithik's looks you see.

And all present smile on benevolently as Sarman and Chaani dance

Then, the two do what all lovers in love must do — dance in choreographed fashion.

More dancing.

All this while, the people around them smile benevolently. They're in some sort of daze, brought about by the sight of so much beauty twirling about before them. Or it could be that sparkling blue swimming pool that has mysteriously made its way into this ancient time and place. But maybe we're being cynical.

Still more dancing. Also, gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

Then, there's some more dancing before Chaani's headdress is taken off and she steps into the pool with a mud doll.

Finally, it's ritual time!

And then she and Sarman make eyes at each other before the video ends.

The end!

Soulful song, soulless choreography, laughable overall. Watch 'Tu Hai' from Mohenjo Daro here:

