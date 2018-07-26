You are here:

True Detective actor Alexandra Daddario to executive-produce, star in Can You Keep A Secret?

Los Angeles: San Andreas and True Detective actor Alexandra Daddario will the lead the cast of the new film Can You Keep A Secret?

The project, to be helmed by Elise Duran, is a feature adaptation of Sophie Kinsella's bestseller of the same name. Other works of Kinsella include Confessions of a Shopaholic, which was made into 2009 Disney movie with Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy and Krysten Ritter in the lead.

Daddario will play Emma Corrigan, a girl with a few secrets who spills them all to a handsome stranger sitting next to her on a turbulent plane ride. Shortly after she meets Jack Harper, her company's young and elusive CEO who turns out to be same man who knows every single humiliating detail about Emma.

The film's script is being adapted by Peter Hutchings, who has previously worked in The Outcasts, The Last Keepers, Departures and Rhymes with Banana reported Deadline.

The 32-year-old actor will also executive produce the project with Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady as producers.

Charles Miller will also executive produce alongside Daddario and Duran.

Daddario's upcoming projects are We Have Always Lived in the Castle and Nomis, where she will be seen alongside Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 11:32 AM