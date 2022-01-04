Tristan Thompson apologised for the 'heartache and humiliation' he caused to the former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian

Professional basketball player Tristan Thompson has confirmed that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son. The NBA player took to social media to make the announcement.

He also apologised to his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, stating that she did not deserve the humiliation and heartache he has caused her.

In his Instagram Stories, Thompson stated that paternity tests have revealed that he fathered Nichols’ child. The 30-year-old NBA player had previously denied allegations that he was the father of the boy.

Thompson stated that he took complete responsibility for his actions and looks forward to amicably raising the baby. He also issued an apology to all people he had “hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

In a separate Instagram Story, Thompson issued an apology to Kardashian, adding that she did not deserve the way he had treated her over the years. According to People Magazine, Kardashian and Thompson were in a relationship when Nichols’ claimed he conceived a child with her.

The former couple, who split in June 2021, have a three-year-old daughter together. Thompson has also fathered a child with former girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Thompson wrote that he had “utmost respect and love” for Kardashian, adding that his actions have not lined up with the way he views her.

The 30-year-old NBA player had previously denied Nichols’ claims, adding that he only communicated with her through Snapchat.

She has filed a paternity suit against Thompson and is also suing him for child support and pregnancy-related fees.