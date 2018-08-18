Trisha, Malavika Mohanan may star alongside Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial

Rajinikanth's upcoming film may feature actresses Trisha and Malavika Mohanan, as per reports in The Indian Express. The film, being helmed by Karthik Subbaraj has even begun its first leg of shooting in Dehradun.

Trisha will share screen space with Thalaivar for the first time while Malavika's addition to the cast will mark her debut in Kollywood. A Times of India report claims that Trisha's role will be that of Rajinikanth's love interest in the film.

The report also adds that Chennai and Madurai have been fixed as two other locales where major portions of the narrative will be shot. The film has a considerable amount of talent as part of their cast with actors Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Bobby Simhaa, Sananth Reddy and Megha Akash.

As reported earlier, Vijay Sethupathi will be portraying the role of an antagonist in the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also make his south debut with the film. Detailes of Siddiqui's role is still unknown. The film is being touted as a fun, commercial entertainer. Produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film's music is being scored by Anirudh Ravichander while National Award-winning cinematographer Tirru is handling the camera, adds The Indian Express report.

The film is slated to release in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 14:01 PM