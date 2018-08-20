Trisha joins cast of Karthik Subbaraj, Rajinikanth's upcoming film; actress confirms news on Twitter

When Trisha started scoring hits in Tamil cinema, industry observers said that she is the perfect replacement for the svelte beauty Simran who ruled Kollywood in the ‘90s. If we look at the career graph of Trisha and Simran, they acted with almost all the big stars in the South but for some reason, both the star actresses missed the opportunity to share screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth.

An interesting fact is that Simran and Trisha paired opposite Rajinikanth’s professional rival Kamal Haasan and earned positives for their performances in films like Panchathanthiram, Pammal K. Sambandam, Manmadan Ambu and Thoongaa Vanam.

The latest update is that both Trisha and Simran are playing pivotal roles in Superstar Rajinikanth’s new film with Karthik Subbaraj. Sources close to the team say that Trisha and Simran have been paired opposite Rajinikanth but they refused to reveal more details as it would be a spoiler for the audiences.

In a recent interview to Times of India, Simran said that she is paired opposite Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj's film and also recalled how she missed Jyothika’s role in Chandramukhi. Though Simran signed the dotted line for Chandramukhi, the actress couldn’t shoot for the film as she soon became pregnant.

All through her career, Trisha has always been asked by the media on her possible collaboration with Rajinikanth and the actress used to say that only the Superstar can take a call on it. Today on her Twitter page, Trisha said that her life circle is completed with Rajinikanth’s film.

When Karthik started the project, his interaction with the media suggested he is going to make a typical Rajinikanth film with a difference, but the eminent stars associated with the film clearly tell us that the untitled film will be one of the biggest multi-starrers in Tamil cinema.

Besides Rajinikanth, Simran, and Trisha, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan, Bobby Simha, and Sanath.

The first schedule of the film was held at Ranger College, Darjeeling and the second schedule was predominantly shot in Dehradun. From 10 August, Karthik has begun the third schedule of the film on a grand set erected near Red Hills. The set is actually constructed inside the 100-acre land belonging to music composer AR Rahman, who gladly allowed the team to shoot mainly because of the close bond he shares with Rajinikanth.

The film’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan of Bharat Ane Nenu fame is constructing sets replicating Madurai locales at EVP Film City located in the outskirts of Chennai city. Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to join the set this month but now sources say that the actor will start shooting for his portions from September first week in Lucknow. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portions will be shot by the end of September at EVP Film City.

Other than the real locations in Lucknow, Karthik Subbaraj also instructed Suresh Selvarajan to construct sets replicating key locations of the city in Chennai's Binny Mills. Apparently, Karthik is trying to match Madurai and Lucknow in two grand sets erected in Binny Mills and EVP Film City for the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander has already delivered all the rough tracks to Karthik Subbaraj including the intro number for Rajinikanth. National Award winning cinematographer Tirru is cranking the camera for the film and Peter Hein of Puli Murugan and Endhiran fame is taking care of the stunt portions.

Trade sources say that Sun Pictures is planning to release this film on Tamil New Year 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 16:56 PM