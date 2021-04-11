Tripti Dimri, Babil I Khan, Swastika Mukherjee to star in Anushka Sharma-produced Qala; see teaser

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, will make his acting debut with Anvitaa Dutt's directorial, Qala.

Streaming giant Netflix on Saturday announced feature film Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Irrfan Khan's son Babil in his screen debut.

The new movie comes from director Anvitaa Dutt, who had directed Dimri in the critically-acclaimed feature Bulbbul that was released on Netflix in 2020.

The project will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz, which had also backed Bulbbul.

Check out the announcement here

From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvitaa Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart. pic.twitter.com/nPwIX7yF45 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 10, 2021

Actor Swastika Mukherjee will also feature in the film.

Dutt described Qala as a heart-breaking story "about a daughter who craves her mother’s love."

"I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika.

"It's always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to a life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala," Dutt said in a statement.

Srishti Behl Arya, Director of International Original Film, Netflix India, said the streamer is thrilled to chronicle an "intricate tale of a woman" with Qala.

"We are also excited that the incredibly talented Tripti Dimri will be back on Netflix, this time with the promising Babil I Khan, the newest addition to the growing Netflix family," Behl said.

Karnesh Ssharma, producer at Clean Slate Filmz, said Qala aligned with their vision of the kind of stories the team aims to back.

"At Clean Slate, our aim is to always produce content that stands out. Netflix, as a partner, shares the same vision which enables us to tell stories that are unique, clutter-breaking and heart-warming.

"After the success of Bulbbul, we are happy to announce our second film association with Netflix for Qala," the statement added.

Netflix also revealed the film's first teaser, featuring behind the scenes footage from the shoot.