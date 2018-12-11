Triple Frontier trailer: Ben Affleck is seen as a determined team leader in JC Chandor's action film

Netflix recently released the trailer of Triple Frontier. The action drama, featuring Ben Affleck, revolves around a group of former Special Forces men who are led by Affleck. Their mission is to rob the world's deadliest drug cartel, which is housed in the 'triple fontier' border between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil.

The trailer begins with Affleck warning his team, consisting of Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarachy) and Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) that the US government does not support the mission.

“You guys need to own the fact that we do not have the flag on our shoulders,” says Affleck to his men. “You cannot go back to your normal life after tonight.”

The film was in stages of development since almost a decade, and had been handed over to a plethora of studios and actors since its initial announcement in 2009. Triple Frontier was to originally be helmed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal for Paramount. This came right after the Oscar-winning feature The Hurt Locker in 2008. Stars like Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, Channing Tatum, Tom Hardy and Mahershala Ali had all apparently shown interest in the project at one juncture or the other.

Triple Frontier is expected to premiere on Netflix and in select theatres in March, 2019. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 14:42 PM