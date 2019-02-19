You are here:

Triple Frontier second trailer sees Ben Affleck pump up his team for a robbery mission

FP Staff

Feb 19, 2019 13:14:10 IST

A second trailer for Triple Frontier has been released. Netflix's latest offering in the action film genre features an ensemble cast which includes names such as Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garret Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam and Pedro Pascal.

Still from second trailer of Triple Frontier. YouTube screengrab

The narrative revolves around an exclusive team of military officials who group together to steal from a infamous drug lord. The second trailer features Affleck pumping up his team of great wealth following their mission in Mexico. The robbery faces a glitch and Affleck's team ends up with a higher sum than they had first anticipated. However, the group are now trapped within hostile territories without a way out.

Triple Frontier is Netflix's latest which has been backed by big names such as that of Affleck's. However, this is not the first time that the streaming giant has had content featuring Hollywood A-listers. Netflix has in the past, produced the Will Smith-starrer Bright, Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box and Brad Pitt’s War Machine.

Triple Frontier is helmed by JC Chandor, best known for his work in the Oscar nominated Margin Call and A Most Violent Year. The script has been penned by Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty).

The film is scheduled for release in theatres as well as on Netflix on 15 March. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 13:21:04 IST

