Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy trailer: Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi share screen space in upcoming Netflix family drama

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which marks Kajol's digital debut, will release on Netflix on 15 January.

The trailer of Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, written and directed by Renuka Shahane released today. The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, is Ajay Devgn Ffilm's first production with Netflix.

According to the official synopsis: "The film takes an autobiographical route moving across timelines to delve into the dysfunctional and related lives of the matriarch Nayan, a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur played by Tanvi Azmi; her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actress portrayed by Kajol; and granddaughter Masha brought to life by Mithila Palkar."

Tribhanga also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Manav Gohil and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.

Watch the trailer here

"Tribhanga, an Odissi dance pose that looks beautiful despite its asymmetry, is used as a metaphor to represent the women in this film who have their own quirks and idiosyncrasies, and yet are fascinating, beautiful and vibrant. I believe that women who make unconventional life choices and women with a wide range of personalities need to be represented in films. The idea for this film came from my experience of meeting someone who had a very acrimonious relationship with her mother, unlike my relationship with mine. I wanted to capture the dysfunctional family dynamics when the core, the relationship with the mother, is shaky and unstable. I added three different generations to better reflect the intergenerational perspective in looking at the same event in three different ways," Shahane said in a statement.

The family drama is set to release worldwide on 15 January, 2021 on Netflix.