Tribeca Film Festival 2021 will also host anniversary screenings of The Royal Tenenbaums, Raging Bull, Charlie Chaplin's silent film The Kid, among others

The 20th edition of Tribeca Film Festival will take place be a hybrid event. While the festival co-founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, will offer virtual events, films will also be screened at outdoor venues across five New York City boroughs.

Tribeca, which is one of the first major festival to have in-person attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place from 9 to 20 June and will feature a bevy of films, shorts, TV series, podcasts, and games, according to Variety. The line-up includes 66 films from filmmakers across the globe and 54 world premieres.

"To have the festival in-person, and to be able to have it immersed in the city the way that we are, is just the perfect way to help jump-start film again as a part of people’s lives," festival director Cara Cusumano told NY Daily News.

Some highly-anticipated projects in the line-up include Jon M Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical In the Heights (9 June), Steven Soderbergh's crime drama No Sudden Move (18 June). An untitled documentary produced by Dave Chappelle and Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar American Factory will close the event on 19 June.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event will also host anniversary screenings of The Royal Tenenbaums, Fargo, The Five Heartbeats, and Raging Bull. The screenings will be followed by live-streamed conversations with the cast and directors of these films. Besides, Charlie Chaplin's first full-length feature, the silent film The Kid's 100th anniversary will be celebrated with a screening.

The annual Tribeca Talks series, where influential names from the film industry engage in conversation will have directors M Night Shyamalan, Doug Liman and Gina Prince-Bythewood. The storytellers panel will see discussions between Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro, Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, Scott Z Burns and Matthew Rhys, Shira Haas and Ali Wentworth and Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein.

Here is the Tribeca feature film line-up that was announced in April this year:

US Narrative Competition

Catch the Fair One, directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka

God's Waiting Room, directed and written by Tyler Riggs

Mark, Mary & Some Other People, directed and written by Hannah Marks

The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadawa

Poser, directed by Ori Segev, Noah Dixon, written by Noah Dixon

Queen of Glory, directed and written by Nana Mensah

Documentary Competition

All These Sons, directed by Bing Liu, Joshua Altman

Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon

Blind Ambition, directed by Robert Coe, Warwick Ross; written by Warwick Ross, Robert Coe, Paul Murphy, Madeleine Ross

Fathom, directed by Drew Xanthopoulos (Apple TV+ release)

The Kids, directed by Eddie Martin

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres, written, directed and produced by Suzanne Joe Kai

On the Divide, directed and written by Leah Galant, Maya Cueva.

The Scars of Ali Boulala, directed by Max Eriksson; written by Max Eriksson, Mikel Cee Karlsson

International Narrative Competition

All My Friends Hate Me, directed by Andrew Gaynord; written by Tom Palmer, Tom Stourton

Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili,;written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili.

Do Not Hesitate, directed by Shariff Korver; written by Jolein Laarman

Roaring 20's (Années 20), directed by Elisabeth Vogler; written by François Mark, Elisabeth Vogler, Noémie Schmidt, Joris Avodo

Souad, directed by Ayten Amin, written by Mahmoud Ezzat, Ayten Amin

Wild Men (Vildmænd), directed by Thomas Daneskov; written by Thomas Daneskov, Morten Pape.

Spotlight Narrative

False Positive, directed by John Lee; written by John Lee, Ilana Glazer (Hulu release)

How It Ends, directed and written by Daryl Wein, Zoe Lister-Jones

India Sweets and Spices, directed and written by Geeta Malik

Italian Studies, directed and written by Adam Leon

The Last Film Show, directed and written by Pan Nalin (Opening night film in Spotlight Section)

No Man of God, directed by Amber Sealey; written by Kit Lesser

12 Mighty Orphans, directed by Ty Roberts; written by Ty Roberts, Lane Garrison, Kevin Meyer (Sony Pictures release)

Werewolves Within, directed by Josh Ruben, written by Mishna Wolff (IFC Films release)

Spotlight Documentary

A-ha the Movie, directed and written by Thomas Robsahm, co-directed by Aslaug Holm

Bernstein's Wall, directed and written by Douglas Tirola

BITCHIN’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James, directed by Sacha Jenkins; written by Sacha Jenkins, Steve Rivo, Jason Pollard (Showtime Documentary Films release)

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks, directed by John Maggio (HBO Documentary Films release)

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, directed by Laura Fairri (CNN Films release)

LFG, directed by Andrea Nix Fine, Sean Fine; written by Andrea Nix Fine (HBO Max release)

The Lost Leonardo, directed by Andreas Koefoed (Sony Pictures Classic release)

The Price of Freedom, directed by Judd Ehrlich

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, directed by Morgan Neville (CNN Films, HBO Max and Focus Features release)

Stockholm Syndrome, directed by The Architects

Wolfgang, directed by David Gelb, written by Brian McGinn (Disney+ release)

Viewpoints

7 Days, directed by Roshan Sethi; written by Karan Soni, Roshan Sethi

Accepted, directed by Dan Chen

as of yet, directed by Chanel James, Taylor Garron; written by Taylor Garron

The Beta Test, directed and written by Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe

Building a Bridge, directed by Evan Mascagni, Shannon Post

The Conductor, directed by Bernadette Wegenstein; written by Bernadette Wegenstein and Stefan Fauland

The Death Of My Two Fathers, directed by Sol Guy; written by Sol Guy, Matthew Cooke, Shoshana Guy

The Justice of Bunny King, directed by Gaysorn Thavat; written by Sophie Henderson

The Legend of the Underground, directed and produced by Giselle Bailey, Nneka Onuorah (HBO Documentary Films release)

North By Current, directed and written by Angelo Madsen Minax

Perfume de Gardenias, directed by Macha Colón, written by Gisela Rosario Ramos

Sisters on Track, directed by Corinne van der Borch, Tone Grøttjord (Netflix)

Wu hai, directed and written by Ziyang Zhou