Tribeca Film Festival: All you need to know about the hybrid event starting on 9 June
Tribeca Film Festival 2021 will also host anniversary screenings of The Royal Tenenbaums, Raging Bull, Charlie Chaplin's silent film The Kid, among others
The 20th edition of Tribeca Film Festival will take place be a hybrid event. While the festival co-founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, will offer virtual events, films will also be screened at outdoor venues across five New York City boroughs.
Tribeca, which is one of the first major festival to have in-person attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place from 9 to 20 June and will feature a bevy of films, shorts, TV series, podcasts, and games, according to Variety. The line-up includes 66 films from filmmakers across the globe and 54 world premieres.
"To have the festival in-person, and to be able to have it immersed in the city the way that we are, is just the perfect way to help jump-start film again as a part of people’s lives," festival director Cara Cusumano told NY Daily News.
Some highly-anticipated projects in the line-up include Jon M Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical In the Heights (9 June), Steven Soderbergh's crime drama No Sudden Move (18 June). An untitled documentary produced by Dave Chappelle and Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar American Factory will close the event on 19 June.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event will also host anniversary screenings of The Royal Tenenbaums, Fargo, The Five Heartbeats, and Raging Bull. The screenings will be followed by live-streamed conversations with the cast and directors of these films. Besides, Charlie Chaplin's first full-length feature, the silent film The Kid's 100th anniversary will be celebrated with a screening.
The annual Tribeca Talks series, where influential names from the film industry engage in conversation will have directors M Night Shyamalan, Doug Liman and Gina Prince-Bythewood. The storytellers panel will see discussions between Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro, Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, Scott Z Burns and Matthew Rhys, Shira Haas and Ali Wentworth and Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein.
Here is the Tribeca feature film line-up that was announced in April this year:
US Narrative Competition
Catch the Fair One, directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka
God's Waiting Room, directed and written by Tyler Riggs
Mark, Mary & Some Other People, directed and written by Hannah Marks
The Novice, directed and written by Lauren Hadawa
Poser, directed by Ori Segev, Noah Dixon, written by Noah Dixon
Queen of Glory, directed and written by Nana Mensah
Documentary Competition
All These Sons, directed by Bing Liu, Joshua Altman
Ascension, directed by Jessica Kingdon
Blind Ambition, directed by Robert Coe, Warwick Ross; written by Warwick Ross, Robert Coe, Paul Murphy, Madeleine Ross
Fathom, directed by Drew Xanthopoulos (Apple TV+ release)
The Kids, directed by Eddie Martin
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres, written, directed and produced by Suzanne Joe Kai
On the Divide, directed and written by Leah Galant, Maya Cueva.
The Scars of Ali Boulala, directed by Max Eriksson; written by Max Eriksson, Mikel Cee Karlsson
International Narrative Competition
All My Friends Hate Me, directed by Andrew Gaynord; written by Tom Palmer, Tom Stourton
Brighton 4th, directed by Levan Koguashvili,;written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili.
Do Not Hesitate, directed by Shariff Korver; written by Jolein Laarman
Roaring 20's (Années 20), directed by Elisabeth Vogler; written by François Mark, Elisabeth Vogler, Noémie Schmidt, Joris Avodo
Souad, directed by Ayten Amin, written by Mahmoud Ezzat, Ayten Amin
Wild Men (Vildmænd), directed by Thomas Daneskov; written by Thomas Daneskov, Morten Pape.
Spotlight Narrative
False Positive, directed by John Lee; written by John Lee, Ilana Glazer (Hulu release)
How It Ends, directed and written by Daryl Wein, Zoe Lister-Jones
India Sweets and Spices, directed and written by Geeta Malik
Italian Studies, directed and written by Adam Leon
The Last Film Show, directed and written by Pan Nalin (Opening night film in Spotlight Section)
No Man of God, directed by Amber Sealey; written by Kit Lesser
12 Mighty Orphans, directed by Ty Roberts; written by Ty Roberts, Lane Garrison, Kevin Meyer (Sony Pictures release)
Werewolves Within, directed by Josh Ruben, written by Mishna Wolff (IFC Films release)
Spotlight Documentary
A-ha the Movie, directed and written by Thomas Robsahm, co-directed by Aslaug Holm
Bernstein's Wall, directed and written by Douglas Tirola
BITCHIN’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James, directed by Sacha Jenkins; written by Sacha Jenkins, Steve Rivo, Jason Pollard (Showtime Documentary Films release)
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks, directed by John Maggio (HBO Documentary Films release)
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, directed by Laura Fairri (CNN Films release)
LFG, directed by Andrea Nix Fine, Sean Fine; written by Andrea Nix Fine (HBO Max release)
The Lost Leonardo, directed by Andreas Koefoed (Sony Pictures Classic release)
The Price of Freedom, directed by Judd Ehrlich
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, directed by Morgan Neville (CNN Films, HBO Max and Focus Features release)
Stockholm Syndrome, directed by The Architects
Wolfgang, directed by David Gelb, written by Brian McGinn (Disney+ release)
Viewpoints
7 Days, directed by Roshan Sethi; written by Karan Soni, Roshan Sethi
Accepted, directed by Dan Chen
as of yet, directed by Chanel James, Taylor Garron; written by Taylor Garron
The Beta Test, directed and written by Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe
Building a Bridge, directed by Evan Mascagni, Shannon Post
The Conductor, directed by Bernadette Wegenstein; written by Bernadette Wegenstein and Stefan Fauland
The Death Of My Two Fathers, directed by Sol Guy; written by Sol Guy, Matthew Cooke, Shoshana Guy
The Justice of Bunny King, directed by Gaysorn Thavat; written by Sophie Henderson
The Legend of the Underground, directed and produced by Giselle Bailey, Nneka Onuorah (HBO Documentary Films release)
North By Current, directed and written by Angelo Madsen Minax
Perfume de Gardenias, directed by Macha Colón, written by Gisela Rosario Ramos
Sisters on Track, directed by Corinne van der Borch, Tone Grøttjord (Netflix)
Wu hai, directed and written by Ziyang Zhou
also read
Bloodshot actress Eiza Gonzalez confirmed to headline thriller Wolf Country; Jennifer Fox to direct
Wolf Country is being touted as a "muscular thriller", where Eiza Gonzalez will play a young deputy officer.
Jennifer Lopez's production house signs multi-year deal with Netflix, says will develop content supporting diverse female artists
Netflix said they are looking forward to showcasing 'impactful' stories in collaboration with Jennifer Lopez
Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run accident in New York City
Lisa Banes is being treated for “substantial injuries” after getting struck by a motorcycle in Manhattan