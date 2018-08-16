Trevor Noah calls Imran Khan 'Pakistan's Donald Trump' in latest episode of The Daily Show

Popular for his satirical take on world news, South African comedian-TV host Trevor Noah in the latest episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, dubbed Imran Khan Pakistan's Donald Trump. Drawing comparisons between Pakistan's Prime Minister-elect and US president Donald Trump, Noah touches upon their privileged lifestyle, political experience and personal relationships to drive the point home.

Known for his acerbic wit which is reflected in the way he analyses world politics and news in general, Noah does not shy away from making the similarities between the two personalities obvious. In the four-minute-clip, he points how both Trump and Khan are often projected as 'womanisers' with a controversial past in mainstream media. The juxtaposition becomes clearer as he plays their interviews side by side. In another curated clip, one news presenter points out how Khan contradicts himself while making political statements — something that the US president has also been accused of time and again.

"While was Trump was doing pizza ads, Khan was promoting Pepsi," says Noah, making the comparison funnier with each point.

The Emmy-winning talk show host concludes his monologue with a final joke which some may see as a veiled warning: "I don’t know if Prime Minister Khan will turn out to be exactly like President Trump. All I’m saying is that if you’re planning to move to Pakistan to escape Trump, you might want to pick some place else.”

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 12:34 PM