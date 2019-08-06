You are here:

Travis Scott fills Kylie Jenner's home with rose petals for her birthday; Twitter asks 'who will clean all the mess'

Kylie Jenner does not ring in her 22nd birthday until 10 August, but her boyfriend Travis Scott has already kicked off the celebrations.

On 5 August, the makeup mogul posted a video on her Instagram, showing how her house's foyer was filled with rose petals and huge bouquets of roses. The couple's one-year-daugter, Stormi, is seen crawling around the petals in the background. Travis also wrote a note to accompany the gift which read, "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!"

Check out the video here

She shared more shots of the 'floral takeover' to her Instagram Story. Twitter was quick to respond to this 'over the top' present, and sympathised with Kylie's domestic help who would have to take extra shifts in clearing all the mess. Check out all the reactions here

Kylie Jenner’s rose-covered house Travis Scott surprised her with is the most over-the-top early celeb birthday present of 2019. pic.twitter.com/z0ZslqqpL5 — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) August 5, 2019

Kylies maids preparing themselves for another nights shift of clearing up roses pic.twitter.com/fjORUeQdPh — 🇦🇱 (@KimKWestPics) August 5, 2019

Travis Scott really covered Kylie’s house in roses and I’m struggling to even get a one pic.twitter.com/KpPiAdMKuz — Jubilee (@kingjju_) August 5, 2019

Me coming into work and seeing all those flowers on kylie’s floor pic.twitter.com/XGoTLYCAIT — Sean (@_fuckerii) August 5, 2019

That's literally what I thought of "whose gonna clean it up?" like if that was my house I know my sister and mom would make me do it by myself . — BTS (@JKVJIMJHSGJINRM) August 6, 2019

Travis .."we are just getting startedd". pic.twitter.com/eYsb9Ety0J — Goddess (@Tshenoo_) August 5, 2019

right, who’s gonna clean up this mess — Yamili Saucedo (@yamsss) August 6, 2019

Guys this is only Kylie's pre birthday surprise... Imagine what the main thing will be pic.twitter.com/8XyjVnuEVP — ♍︎ (@driesmn) August 5, 2019

Scott and Jenner have been together since April 2017, and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 11:55:23 IST