Travis Scott fills Kylie Jenner's home with rose petals for her birthday; Twitter asks 'who will clean all the mess'

FP Staff

Aug 06, 2019 11:55:23 IST

Kylie Jenner does not ring in her 22nd birthday until 10 August, but her boyfriend Travis Scott has already kicked off the celebrations.

On 5 August, the makeup mogul posted a video on her Instagram, showing how her house's foyer was filled with rose petals and huge bouquets of roses. The couple's one-year-daugter, Stormi, is seen crawling around the petals in the background. Travis also wrote a note to accompany the gift which read, "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!"

Check out the video here

She shared more shots of the 'floral takeover' to her Instagram Story. Twitter was quick to respond to this 'over the top' present, and sympathised with Kylie's domestic help who would have to take extra shifts in clearing all the mess. Check out all the reactions here

 

Scott and Jenner have been together since April 2017, and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

