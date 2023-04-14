Almost a year after getting married in a grand ceremony in Italy, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding story is now being streamlined on OTT. Titled ‘Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis‘, the wedding special show is presently streaming on Hulu and gained quite traction among viewers. While fans have got the opportunity to watch their wedding up close, a clip from the same has left many irked over the Blink-182 drummer. In the clip going viral on social media, Travis’ daughter Alabama looks visibly upset and uncomfortable, while her father seemed clearly ignorant of her. As soon as the clip came out, social media users vigorously slammed the drummer for being an “ignorant” and “bad parent” to his 17-year-old daughter.

Viral clip facing from Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis faces backlash

In one of the clips from ‘Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis’, Travis along with Kourtney Kardashian, their children, and a few family members can be seen heading for a welcome dinner in Portofino, Italy. While they were all seated in a boat, Kourtney can be heard talking about the restaurant and the large crowd that gathered to catch their glimpse.

“Look at the town you guys. North, look at the town. Looks kind of crazy in town,” she said while pointing out towards the crowd.

Following this, the camera angle was panned to show Travis and Alabama sitting on the boat. While Travis was seated with his back turned towards his daughter, Alabama can be seen getting upset and almost on the verge of having a panic attack.

As visible in the clip, Alabama can be seen closing her eyes slowly, possibly in an attempt to hold back tears. Later, as she opens them back, her eyes look red and watery. Amid all this, Travis not once turned back or noticed her condition.

Why is Travis facing backlash on social media?

After going through the wedding special episode, viewers while taking to social media shared multiple reactions to slam the Blink-182 drummer for being a ‘bad parent’. A user wrote, “This guy is really ugly and creepy and seems like a terrible parent,” while another one wrote, “His laissez-faire attitude about Alabama’s social media posts/presence is just gross, and it reflects poorly on [Kourtney] now that they’re hitched, imo.”

Another commented, “I wouldn’t shame this man on his looks. He was in a major plane crash & suffered multiple third-degree burns. His parenting on the other hand…”

