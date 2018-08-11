You are here:

Transformers: The Last Knight actress Isabela Moner shares Dora the Explorer's first look as a teenager

FP Staff

Aug,11 2018 13:10:50 IST

Isabela Moner from Transformers: The Last Knight who will be playing the role of Dora the Explorer in an upcoming live-action movie, shared her first look on Instagram. According to Digital Spy, she confirmed her playing the teenage version of Dora earlier this year and said: "I can't wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!"

So excited to show you the First Look of me as #DoraTheExplorer

A post shared by Isabela 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@isabelamoner) on

The adaptation will come along with the Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller and director Nicholas Stoller, who has films like The Muppets, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Captain Underpants to his credit. The project is untitled as of now.

Dora the Explorer. Image from Twitter/@mahon_katie

Chronicling her adventures, the film will have Dora shed her 7-year-old child avatar. She will reportedly be shown as an independent teenager living in the city with her cousin Diego, in the film. Although any information on who will play the leading role has not been revealed, a report by The Hollywood Reporter claims that the project has been in the works since 2015 but got delayed due to various reasons.

Although no release date has been announced yet, the makers want the film to hit the theatres in 2019, as per the aforementioned report.

