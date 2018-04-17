You are here:

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer in talks to play boxer Christy Martin in new biopic

PTI

Apr,17 2018 15:03:22 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Amy Schumer is in negotiations to feature in the biopic of champion boxer Christy Martin.

The 36-year-old actor is in talks to star in the drama written and directed by Katherine Fugate, Deadline reported.

Amy Schumer. Image via Twitter

Based on the real-life story of the world champion boxer of the same name, the film will follow Martin who had to fight to achieve success in the man's world and later ended up fighting for her life.

Martin, who now goes by the name Christy Salters, grew up in West Virginia earning the nickname in the boxing world of "The Coalminer's Daughter" after she won a boxing competition.

By 1990, she was in the boxing ring pushing the glass ceiling for women to be allowed to box.

The film will be produced by Alix Madigan, Nicolas Chartier and Alissa Phillips. Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer.

