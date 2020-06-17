Train to Busan 2: Peninsula trailer released; film will hit theatres in South Korea on 24 June

The trailer of Peninsula, the sequel to the highly acclaimed zombie South Korean flick Train to Busan, has arrived.

The synopsis of the film reads, "Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive.”

According to a report in Vulture, Peninsula follows a soldier, Jung-seok, played by Gang Dong-won, who is forced to re-enter the infected zone finds survivors and all hell breaks loose.

A report by The Korea Herald mentions that the film, which is set to hit local theatres on 24 June will also see Lee Jung-hyun essay the role of a mother of two daughters who is trying to protect her family. The film will see Lee coming to the aid of Jung-seok and his team and the two will team up to fight the zombies.

The report added that Peninsula will be faster and fiercer than the original Train to Busan, with the film showing survivors fighting back against the zombies.

As per a report in Den of Geek, the film was supposed to premier at Cannes Film Festival 2020 last month. However, the event was postponed and then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 08:52:08 IST

